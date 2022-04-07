Western Trust flags 10 signs of financial abuse in See Something, Say Something campaign

Jane White, from the Western Trust's adult safeguarding team, explained: "Financial abuse includes but is not limited to theft, either physically or through transfer funds, misappropriation or misuse of money or property, exerting undue influence - this can include putting pressure on a person to change their will, make gifts or to sign over the family home, carrying out unnecessary work or over charging, misuse of an enduring power of attorney, misuse of welfare benefits or direct payments, internet and postal scams, identity fraud, romance abuse and predatory images."

Ms. White said the likelihood of financial abuse has been on the rise for a range of reasons.

"The risk of abuse of increasing due to economic factors, social isolation, cultural factors and advances in technology.

The Western Trust wants people to look our for financial abuse.

"Although anyone can be the victim of financial abuse, people with care and support needs such as those who have a long term illness or condition, disability or impairment are particularly at risk.

"Financial abuse can affect a person's quality of life both mentally and physically," she said.

Ms. White warned people to be on the look out for indications that someone is being taken advantage of.

"There are some signs that you can look out for if you suspect that an adult is experiencing this type of abuse: unpaid bills or an unexplained shortage of money; change of living conditions such as lack of heating, clothing or food; the unexplained disappearance of valuables such as art, jewellery or silverware; signatures on cheques or other documents that do not look like the person's signature or were signed when they person was unable to write; any sudden changes in bank accounts, including unexplained withdrawals or at a time when the account holder could not have accessed the account; the sudden inclusion of additional names on a person's bank account or benefits payments; money regularly disappearing after visits from a relative, carer or neighbour; deliberate isolation of a person from their friends and family resulting in the carer having total control; abrupt changes to or the creation of wills that leave most or all the assets to one person; and power of attorney being obtained after the person has ceased to have mental capacity to manage their own finances and property," she said.

Ms. White urged people to contact the Western Trust if they see something that makes them worried.

Anyone can contact the Western Trust Adult Safeguarding Team between 9.00am and 5.00pm, Monday to Friday on 02871 611366 and ask to speak with the Person on Duty.