Western Trust had highest percentage of repeat appearances at A&E within one week of first attendance

The Western Trust had the highest percentage of re-attendances at its emergency departments within seven days of first attendances last year.

"During 2023/24, the percentage of re-attendances at an ED within 7 days was highest in the Western Trust (5.6%), and lowest in the South Eastern Trust (2.2%),” DoH’s annual report on activity and waiting times at emergency care departments has shown.

Otherwise the Western Trust generally reported lower throughput at its EDs during the year.

The health authority, for example, dealt with a smaller number and percentage of attendances than all of its counterparts in 2023/24.

“Almost a quarter (24.7%) of ED attendances [799,905 in total] in 2023/24 were in the Belfast Trust (197,290), 19.9% (158,839) in the Southern Trust, 19.8% (158,070) in the Northern Trust, 19.6% (157,024) in the South Eastern Trust, and 16.1% (128,682) in the Western Trust,” the report states.

The 128,682 attendances at local A&Es comprised 117,344 new attendances, 9,125 unplanned review attendances and 2,213 planned review attendances.

"The number of new attendances in 2023/24 was highest in the Belfast Trust (168,109) and lowest in the Western Trust (117,344), whilst the number of unplanned review attendances was highest in the Southern Trust (9,348) and lowest in the South Eastern Trust (5,040),” according to the annual DoH bulletin.

There were 424.4 attendances per 1,000 people in the Western Trust during the year, which was slightly above an average for the North of 422.

The percentage of patients referred to local A&Es by GPs in the Western Trust was the lowest in the North.

“During 2023/24, over a quarter (25.6%) of ED attendances in the Northern Trust had been referred by a GP, compared with 13.8% in the Western Trust,” the report demonstrates.

Six point seven per cent of people attending EDs in the Western Trust left before their treatment was completed during 2023/24. The average for the North was 7.5%

The report provides a detailed breakdown of how long patients tended to wait in Western Trust EDs last year. Roughly two thirds of patients started treatment within two hours of being triaged.

“The Southern Trust reported the highest percentage of attendances who commenced their treatment within two hours of being triaged (69.0%), 66.5% in the South Eastern Trust, 64.9% in the Western Trust, 55.9% in the Belfast Trust, and 50.2% in the Northern Trust,” the bulletin indicates.

The time patients spent waiting to be triaged was on average higher here than in other health authorities.

"The median waiting time from arrival at an ED to triage in 2023/24 ranged from eight minutes in the Southern Trust to 16 minutes in the Western Trust,” the report notes.

But once triaged patients in the Western Trust tended to be treated more quickly.

“During 2023/24, 95% commenced treatment within 6 hours 18 minutes of triage in the Western HSC Trust, compared with 8 hours 32 minutes in the Belfast HSC Trust,” according to DoH.

During the year the Western Trust accounted for a lower number of Ambulance Service (NIAS) call-outs.