Western Trust records lowest percentage of births and caesareans

The Western Trust recorded the lowest percentage of births in the north last year.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:21 pm

In 2021/22, just under a quarter (5,268, 24.2 per cent) of all births were in the Southern Trust, followed by Belfast Trust with 22 per cent of all births (4,786).

The Western Trust had the lowest percentage of births with 16.9 per cent (3,674).

Read More

Read More
Derry population and live births to decline
A lower percentage of births occurred in the Western Trust.

The number of deliveries by caesarean was equally lower locally.

The Southern Trust had the highest caesarean section rate with 25.6 per cent (2,004), of all births within the Trust being via caesarean, while the Western Trust had the lowest rate with 17.7 per cent.

Women in Derry more vulnerable to demographically-driven policy change

The figures are contained in the Department of Health's newly-published ‘Inpatient & Day Case Activity’ report.

Ageing city has contributed to unprecedented demand at Derry’s Altnagelvin hospital, says Western Trust finance chief Neil Guckian

Western TrustDerryDepartment of Health