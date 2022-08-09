Western Trust records lowest percentage of births and caesareans

In 2021/22, just under a quarter (5,268, 24.2 per cent) of all births were in the Southern Trust, followed by Belfast Trust with 22 per cent of all births (4,786).

The Western Trust had the lowest percentage of births with 16.9 per cent (3,674).

A lower percentage of births occurred in the Western Trust.

The number of deliveries by caesarean was equally lower locally.

The Southern Trust had the highest caesarean section rate with 25.6 per cent (2,004), of all births within the Trust being via caesarean, while the Western Trust had the lowest rate with 17.7 per cent.