News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Bishop Dónal McKeown, Shauna Crockett and Fr. Gerard Mongan pictured with some of the Carmelite nuns who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Long Tower Church.Bishop Dónal McKeown, Shauna Crockett and Fr. Gerard Mongan pictured with some of the Carmelite nuns who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Long Tower Church.
Bishop Dónal McKeown, Shauna Crockett and Fr. Gerard Mongan pictured with some of the Carmelite nuns who attended Sunday’s Mass at the Long Tower Church.

13 photographs of last day of Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower

Very large crowds attended the last day of the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower on Sunday.

By Jim McCafferty
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

St. Columba’s Church was packed for the Masses, evening Benediction and talks by Martina Davidson, Andrew Corr, Fr. John Joe Duffy, Fr. Colum Clerkin, Cora Sherlock, Sister Elena from the Home of the Mother, and Bishop Dónal McKeown, throughout the week.

15 photographs of Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church with talk by Andrea Corr

Andrea Corr tells how she was moved by ‘awe-inspiring’ story of Sister Clare Crockett

Bishop Dónal McKeown opening the Mass on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the Annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Bishop Dónal McKeown opening the Mass on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the Annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Bishop Dónal McKeown opening the Mass on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the Annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
A section of the attendance at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church.

2. A section of the attendance at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church.

A section of the attendance at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Children handing out flowers at the end of Sunday’s Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church.

3. Children handing out flowers at the end of Sunday’s Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church.

Children handing out flowers at the end of Sunday’s Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Patsy McCallion presenting roses to Bishop Dónal McKeown and the clergy who officiated at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church.

4. Patsy McCallion presenting roses to Bishop Dónal McKeown and the clergy who officiated at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church.

Patsy McCallion presenting roses to Bishop Dónal McKeown and the clergy who officiated at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Home