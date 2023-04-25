13 photographs of last day of Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower

Very large crowds attended the last day of the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower on Sunday.
St. Columba’s Church was packed for the Masses, evening Benediction and talks by Martina Davidson, Andrew Corr, Fr. John Joe Duffy, Fr. Colum Clerkin, Cora Sherlock, Sister Elena from the Home of the Mother, and Bishop Dónal McKeown, throughout the week.
1. Bishop Dónal McKeown opening the Mass on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the Annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Bishop Dónal McKeown opening the Mass on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the Annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. A section of the attendance at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church.
A section of the attendance at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Children handing out flowers at the end of Sunday’s Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church.
Children handing out flowers at the end of Sunday’s Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Patsy McCallion presenting roses to Bishop Dónal McKeown and the clergy who officiated at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church.
Patsy McCallion presenting roses to Bishop Dónal McKeown and the clergy who officiated at Sunday’s Mass in the Long Tower Church. Photo: Jim McCafferty