News you can trust since 1772

Bid to demolish ‘Benbow’ former married quarters to facilitate 40 apartments at Ebrington

An application to demolish the old ‘Benbow’ building in Ebrington as part of a proposal to develop 40 apartments and a creative industries building has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

Ebrington Holdings Limited has applied for permission to knock down Building 118 – known as ‘Benbow’ – a former married quarters for soldiers built in the late nineteenth century

The application is for the development of two residential blocks up to 4 or 5 storeys in height with 40 apartments and a mixed use creative industries/office building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Works include demolition of Building 118 and ancillary site works, landscaping and car parking around the site including the setting of Building 117 (a listed building),” according to a Planning statement submitted in support of the application.

An application to demolish the 'Benbow' building at Ebrington has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.An application to demolish the 'Benbow' building at Ebrington has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
An application to demolish the 'Benbow' building at Ebrington has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Most Popular

Building 117 also served as married quarters in the past.

Read More
Plans to develop accommodation for 40 students in historic listed terrace in cit...

A design statement describes ‘Benbow’ as ‘an ill-fitting gate house to the Ebrington site’ and says its removal ‘allows the site to be opened and more of the widest part of the site made available for development’.

The development is located in the north eastern corner of Ebrington.

“The economic benefits of the scheme are significant. An Economic Benefits Statement has been prepared and submitted with the application.

"This shows that economic benefits will include £10.4 million investment delivering 109 direct and 117 indirect construction jobs delivering £10.4 million in Gross Value Added per annum and 74 Full Time Equivalent operational jobs on site of which 55 will be jobs for local people, generating £2.7 million in GVA per annum and providing 71 indirect jobs generating £3.4 million in GVA per annum,” the planning statement states.

Old Stradreagh Hospital to be partially demolished due to risk of collapse, anti-social concerns

Related topics:Derry CityStrabane District Council