Council received the County award at the Annual National Heritage Week Awards which were held virtually this week to celebrate the most engaging projects and events across the country.

Heritage Week brought together organisations and communities to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation. Council’s programme included a series of virtual tours, videos and exhibitions exploring local history from archaeological finds to walled city history.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “Congratulations to Council’s Regeneration Team on this well deserved award. I was delighted to see the return of in person events this year and the varied programme which celebrated the rich history and heritage that our region is famous for.

The Peace Bridge in Derry.

"This year's theme of 'Sustainability' was particularly apt as we tackle the current climate crisis and it was important to consider and discuss how we can preserve some of the jewels in our heritage crown for future generations.”

Highlights of the Derry Strabane Heritage Week included the Strabane Heritage Trail - a self-guided walking tour of approximately 3.5 miles/5.5 kilometres that displayed and celebrated the town's history. The thought provoking Tower Museum exhibition Climate Change: The People's Story showcased how sustainability and the ongoing climate change crisis is affecting our local areas. A number of other exhibitions highlighted the importance in family and local history including Shirts, Singers & Sewing: A Shirt Factory exhibition for the North West as well as Colmcille, Divided Ireland and Walls 400.

Earlier this year, in partnership with the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division and its heritage stakeholders, Council launched a Heritage Plan for the District that aims to ensure our historic environment is understood, protected and used to its full potential. A Vision For Our Future 2022-2027 is the first of its kind and focuses on the sustainable development of our tangible historic environment with eight objectives that enable us to make the most of our heritage potential across the Council area.

Further details of the plan can be viewed at www.derrystrabane.com/heritageplan.

