Derry's 17th Century Jail - Our Space 17
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“The next day I came to Londonderry; it was market day, and there were stage players and rope dancers [tightrope walkers] in the market-place and abundance of people gathered … So I stood in the market-place and proclaimed the day of the Lord among them, and warned them all to repent … but the stage players were sore vexed that the people left them and followed me: whereupon they got the Mayor to send two officers to take me to prison …
“The gaoler put me in a room facing the market-place where I had full sight of the people; … I thrust my arm out at the window and waved it, till some of them spying came near, and others followed apace; so that presently I had most of the people from the stage players, which vexed them much. Then they got the Mayor to cause my gaoler to keep me close; so he bolted me and locked my leg to a place where he used to fasten condemned persons …
“...As I sat in heavenly exercise I heard people shout and say, the man had broke his back. It was the man dancing on a rope, which broke or gave way, so that he fell on the pavement and was sorely hurt …
“After a few days, being set at liberty, I travelled through the North”.
[‘Derry Jail’: Guildhall Children’s Press; ‘The Journal of William Edmundson’: Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.