Hundreds of republicans to take part in annual Volunteers Sunday commemorations in Derry this weekend

Hundreds of republicans are expected to take part in the annual Volunteers Sunday commemorations in Derry this weekend.

The Derry Graves Association have announced several events will be taking place from Friday.

A spokesperson said: “It will be a very busy weekend for the Derry Graves Association.

“The first event takes place on Friday night at 7pm in the City Hotel. Admission is £10.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan will be the guest speaker on Sunday.

“The additions to the book of remembrance will take place on Saturday at 3pm in the Ráth Mór offices. This is a very important initiative to maintain an archive of Republican history in our city and remember those involved in it.

“Like every commemoration or event we do, we always try to ensure that as much planning goes into them as possible and that they are carried out with dignity and respect.

“The weekend is one of the biggest events organised by the association and on Sunday I would encourage people to assemble at Central Drive in Creggan at 12pm before walking to the City Cemetery."

After the main commemorations the big draw will take place in Ráth Mór at 7.30pm.

"The association maintains the Republican plot in the city cemetery; it’s a massive undertaking on an annual basis but it’s vital that it’s kept in pristine condition.