A series of events will culminate with the laying of wreaths at the republican plot in the City Cemetery on Sunday.

Before that West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan, who spent 55 days on hunger strike in 1981 after being selected to replace Kieran Doherty when he died in August of that year, will speak at an event in Coshquin on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Derry Graves Association said: “It will be a very busy weekend for the Derry Graves Association.

Cú Chulainn stands over the republican plot in the City Cemetery.

“The first event takes place on Friday night at 7pm in The Cosh where Pat Sheehan MLA will be the guest speaker at our commemorative evening, admission £10.00.”

On Saturday the names of republicans who have died over the past year will be enrolled in the association’s book of remembrance.

“The additions to the book of remembrance will take place on Saturday at 3pm in the Ráth Mór offices. This is a very important initiative to produce an archive of Republican history in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like every commemoration or event we do , we always try to ensure that as much planning goes into them as possible and that they are carried out with dignity and respect. Apart from Easter this weekend would be the next biggest event outside of our local commemorations.

Republicans carry the portraits of volunteers killed during the conflict at a previous commemoration.

“On Sunday I would encourage people to assemble at Central Drive Creggan at 12pm before walking to the City Cemetery. The big draw will take place later that night in Ráth Mór 7.30pm.”

The spokesperson went on to explain some of the work the Derry Graves Association does throughout the year.

"The association would tend to the Republican plot in the city cemetery; it’s a massive undertaking on an annual basis. But it’s vital that it’s kept in pristine condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad