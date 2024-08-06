The Friends of The Derry Walls have announced that the Inner City Trust has come onbaord to sponsor their lecture programme.

The Friends of the Derry Walls is a voluntary organisation whose mission is ‘to give a voice to the Walls’, raising ambitions for their care and presentation, driving public engagement with the Walls and ensuring that the Walls are fully exploited as a resource for educational, cultural and economic development.

Forthcoming events include ‘Archaeology and Derry – A Personal Reflection’ by Dr Brian Lacey on November 6, in which he reflects on a career in the north west spanning five decades.

Niall McCaughan, Chair of The Friends of the Derry Walls stated: “We are delighted with the recent announcement that Inner City Trust are sponsoring our current lecture Programme which finishes in the Spring of 2025.

Helen Quigley from Inner City Trust and Niall McCaughan from Friends of the Derry Walls.

"The late Mark Lusby had pulled together a number of eminent speakers from across Ireland to be part of the lecture series, and it is great that we have one of the flagship heritage and regeneration organisations in the city is supporting this excellent programme.”

Helen Quigley, Strategic Projects Advisor of Inner City Trust stated: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the Walls Programme who are the leading advocate for our historic Walls.

"Our mission is to contribute to the physical, social and economic regeneration of the city, and over the years much of this work has been realised through the restoration and bringing new life into many of our historic buildings in the city. Our historic Walls are the jewel in the city’s crown, and its important that we continue to tell the story of the Walls and our city. We wish the Friends of the Derry Walls all the best in their programme and plans for the future. We also recognise the contribution from the late Mark Lusby who was very much the voice of the Walls, and has left a lasting legacy”.

The Friends of Derry Walls are also part of the team organising the two week Derry Town Dig archaeological excavation along Nailor’s Row next month, and will host an exhibition of artefacts and evidence on September 14 and 15.