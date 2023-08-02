Maiden City Festival celebrates 25th anniversary with packed and diverse programme

The Festival has expanded its activities this year and has been out and about across Northern Ireland, with a special visit to the Battle of the Boyne Centre, and a series of roadshows, showcasing the history and culture of the famous Siege of Derry of 1689.

As well as this the festival has been touring a play into communities throughout the council area entitled ‘A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ which takes a humorous look at perceptions and misconceptions around the history and the commemoration of the siege.

Festival Producer Jonathan Burgess said: "It was felt that as we enter a new era with the 25th anniversary that the festival should expand out more into the community and actively seek to engage with communities across the council area and country and seek to create and promote a positive, good relations message around the festival."

James Lecky as Governor George Walker in The Siege Story at St Columb's Cathedral.

The Festival week from August 5-12 will see the programme of events switch into the city centre with living history actors on the walls representing characters from siege times, Highland dancing and piping demonstrations at Grand Parade, The Story of the Siege being told in St. Columb's Cathedral daily at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm and city centre cafes will again play host to traditional musicians.

The festival has also commissioned a new Highland dance piece entitled ‘Shut The Gates’ to be premiered at the 25th Anniversary concert on Thursday, August 10.

Other evening events include a Country Night featuring Fiddler Adam and hosted by Gary Wilson on Saturday, August 5, and an Ulster Scots night on Tuesday, August 6.

A boy loads the canon under instruction at The Guns Of The Siege display.

Comedian Tim McGarry and historian Dr. David Hume will be entertaining and informing at The Memorial Hall on Wednesday, August 9 and a further highlight will be the new Maiden City Challenge Football Cup between The Oxford Bulls and Apprentice Boys Select Team to be held on Thursday, August 10 at 6pm at The Fountain Primary School football pitch.