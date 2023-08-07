Members of the William King Memorial Flute Band from the Fountain who hiked from Bellarena Train Station to Castlerock via Binevenagh Mountain.

Firstly Churchill Flute Band conductor Chris Wright undertook the task of running a marathon around the city walls.

The circuit of the walls is a particularly tough challenge for anyone walking one circuit but to run a 26.2 mile marathon is an extremely demanding undertaking.

Chris set out at 6.30am on June 25 and apart from a few rain showers the weather conditions were fair for this type of task which was completed just after midday.

Band and family members were out in force to help and encourage Chris on his endeavours, which helped immensely. The marathon was completed in aid of Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and raised £3,282.

Another great fundraising effort took place a week later on July 1 when members of the William King Memorial Flute Band from the Fountain hiked from Bellarena Train Station to Castlerock via Binevenagh Mountain.

This was part of the 50th Anniversary Celebrations in aid of Foyle Hospice.

Handing over a cheque of £2,080 to support the services of Foyle Hospice.

The sponsored hike was the brainchild of Drum Major Jimmy Robinson and Band Chairman David Thompson.

The band members were cheered on by family and friends starting off after 9am and finishing in Castlerock just after 5pm raising £2,080 to support the services of Foyle Hospice.

The Churchill Flute Band and William King Memorial Flute Band raised £5,362 in total for two very worthy charities.