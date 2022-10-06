The site has been set up by Gerry’s son David son who, since his father’s sad passing in August 2014, has collected the many tributes and articles made and written about him.

The impetus, says David, was a tweet by the former Irish Times and Sunday Tribune reporter Paul O’Kane, linking to an animation from BBC'S 'On The Air' series.

The tweet went viral and has prompted his family to launch the new GeraldMichaelAnderson.com portal.

Paul stated: "This is one of the funniest pieces of live radio you’ll ever hear. And the animation adds an extra layer."

It has been viewed over two million times and has brought Gerry’s unique talent to a new audience.

The clip features a man phoning in to Gerry Anderson's radio programme to tell him that one of his hens has become hypnotised from a trick discussed on the show the day before.

Gerry gives the man some advice and while the hen breaks from its hypnotized state, it causes a frenzy inside the caller's house and smashes a Child of Prague statue.

The late, great Gerry Anderson

The clip has been shared by Derry Girls creator Lisa McKee and daytime TV favourite Lorraine Kelly, who said: "This is what twitter is for - this right here.”

David commented: “It’s been brilliant to see the warm reaction to Paul’s tweet from an online audience ranging from expats living overseas to grown up children reminiscing about their parents listening to my Dad as they went about their lives. And also his fans who have really missed hearing his voice.

“We have been wanting to create a website for Dad for a few years. But Paul’s tweet and the subsequent positive reaction gave us the encouragement we needed to get started”.

In August 2014, tributes poured in for the late Gerry Anderson. BBC Director General Tony Hall said he was a "distinctive and iconic voice" and "that he was inducted into the UK Radio Academy Hall of Fame speaks volumes of how special and unique a broadcaster and personality he was”.