NOSTALGIA: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - June 1982

In June 1982 people gathered in the Long Tower Church to pay the traditional tribute to Derry’s patron saint on his feast day and also to extend a warm-hearted welcome to members of the Discalced Carmelite Order; work to transform the Redcastle Hotel into a Grade A hotel which offered sports, recreational and residential facilities among the best in Ireland were completed; and it was reported that Derry’s new bridge could be completed by Christmas 1983, and in use in early 1984. As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were on their beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 1:12 pm

11-years-old Mark Woods, of St. Joseph’s N.S., Moville, overall winner of the essay competition ‘Water Pollution’, pictured receiving his surprise from Alan Kelly, Donegal County Council. Included, from left, are Nicholas Woods, Councillor Paddy Keaveney, Ann Woods, Arthur Spears and Seamus McTeague.

The scene at the Long Tower on St. Columba's Day.

Young sports winners celebrating a win in June 1982.

