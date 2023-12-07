Omar Barghouti to deliver Bloody Sunday lecture during commemorations dedicated to Palestinian people

The Bloody Sunday commemorations next January will be dedicated to the people of Palestine in light of what Bloody Sunday Trust chair Tony Doherty described as ‘Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip’.

Mr. Doherty, whose father Patrick was among 14 people murdered when British paratroopers opened fire on an anti-internment march in the Bogside on January 30, 1972, said the situation in Palestine will inform the BST programme for the 52nd anniversary next month.

“This anniversary of Bloody Sunday will take place under the shadow of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip and its continued murderous illegal occupation of the West Bank.

"Much of this year’s programme of events will reflect on what is happening in Palestine and the Bloody Sunday Trust is honoured to dedicate the 2024 anniversary of Bloody Sunday to the men, women and children of Palestine,” he said.

Events with a Palestinian support theme will include the lighting of the Bloody Sunday monument in Palestinian colours on January 25 followed by a music night in support of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society in the Museum of Free Derry, with the Henry Girls, Jeanette Hutton and Sianna Ní Laithbheartaigh.

On Friday, January 26, Omar Bharghouti, co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, will deliver the annual Bloody Sunday lecture in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin at 8pm.

On Saturday, January 27 there will be a panel discussion in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, with national human rights organisations discussing their work in Palestine and offering practical tools for action to a Derry audience.

Other events during the commemoration will include an art display by Siddharta Joag, and a craft project on political borders with Monica Lozano.

The Pat Finucane Centre will host an event on British Legal Impunity after the passing of the Legacy Act, and on Sunday, January 28 there will be a music night in aid of the commemoration in the Brass Neck Bar, featuring Gary Óg, Kelly’s Men and Luke McLaughlin.