Paddy Cosgrave describes Donegal as ‘one of the most epic places to work from for a few weeks’

The Web Summit co-founder, who is married to Donegal woman and knitwear designer Faye Dinsmore, took to X to extol the virtues of the ‘O’Donnell County’.

“If you work remote, and love the outdoors, Donegal in the North West of Ireland, has to be one of the most epic places on earth to work from for a few weeks/months. Some of the best surfing in Europe as well. Raw, wild, epic beauty everywhere,” he posted.

The endorsement follows Lonely Planet naming Donegal one of the top regions in the world to visit in 2024, which Mr. Cosgrave referenced in his post.

Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave is a big fan of Donegal

The travel bible declared: “With the longest coastline in Ireland and more than 100 beaches, you may find yourself the only person on a deserted strand in Donegal. The northernmost Irish county is purely wild with a big heart.”

In 2017 the county was named the coolest place on earth to visit by National Geographic Traveller.

The magazine declared: “With a weather-nibbled coast spotted with sea stacks, Blue Flag beaches and offshore islands, Donegal is a land that feels undiscovered.

Magheroarty, in Donegal's Cloughaneely Gaeltacht.

