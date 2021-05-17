Seamus Deane funeral to take place in Dublin this afternoon

The late Seamus Deane.

The private funeral will take place in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium in Harold's Cross after the death of the 'Reading in the Dark' and Field Day founder following a short illness in Beaumont Hospital last Wednesday.

His death notice states: "Formerly of University College Dublin, University of Notre Dame and Field Day. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family: partner Emer, wife of many years Marion, sons, daughters and their partners Conor (Paola), Ciarán (Dara), Émer (David), Cormac (Norah) and Iseult (Dominic); and by his beloved grandchildren Lughán, Sinead, Patrick, Aifric, Aodamar, Oisín, Sadbh, Ciannait, Mobhi, Fiach and Anu. Dearly loved by his sisters Eilis (deceased), Una and Deirdre, brothers Liam, Eamonn and Gerard (deceased) and their families."

The funeral is strictly private due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions but it can be viewed online at www.vimeo.com/event/153499The Derry writer's family have requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to the ongoing UNICEF emergency fund for Palestine or to the Bernadette McAliskey-founded South Tyrone Empowerment Programme (stepni.org).

"Seamus asked for laughing to be held to a minimum; expressions of relief discreet, perhaps even sotto voce?" his death notice concludes.