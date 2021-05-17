Seamus Deane funeral to take place in Dublin this afternoon
The funeral of the late Derry author and academic Seamus Deane will take place in Dublin at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
The private funeral will take place in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium in Harold's Cross after the death of the 'Reading in the Dark' and Field Day founder following a short illness in Beaumont Hospital last Wednesday.
His death notice states: "Formerly of University College Dublin, University of Notre Dame and Field Day. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family: partner Emer, wife of many years Marion, sons, daughters and their partners Conor (Paola), Ciarán (Dara), Émer (David), Cormac (Norah) and Iseult (Dominic); and by his beloved grandchildren Lughán, Sinead, Patrick, Aifric, Aodamar, Oisín, Sadbh, Ciannait, Mobhi, Fiach and Anu. Dearly loved by his sisters Eilis (deceased), Una and Deirdre, brothers Liam, Eamonn and Gerard (deceased) and their families."
President Michael D. Higgins says Ireland has lost a 'foremost critic, novelist and academic' and Derry has lost an 'incomparable' son in Seamus Deane
The funeral is strictly private due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions but it can be viewed online at www.vimeo.com/event/153499The Derry writer's family have requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to the ongoing UNICEF emergency fund for Palestine or to the Bernadette McAliskey-founded South Tyrone Empowerment Programme (stepni.org).
Mary Lou McDonald joins tributes to 'remarkable' Seamus Deane - one of Ireland's 'leading intellectual lights'
"Seamus asked for laughing to be held to a minimum; expressions of relief discreet, perhaps even sotto voce?" his death notice concludes.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.