The Convention of Drumceatt 575 A.D. - Our Space 40

In 575 A.D. The Convention of Drumceatt was held at Mullagh Hill, Limavady, now in the grounds of Roe Valley Resort. Summoned by Aedh, High King of Ireland, it tackled two main issues - the relationship between Ireland and the kingdom of Dalriada; and the role in society of the bards - those poets and historians of Ireland.

King Aidan of Dalriada travelled from that Irish colony in Argyll seeking its independence and to be excused from all tributes and military service to the Irish High King.

St Colmcille was invited back from Iona to speak on behalf of the bards. He defended the Dalriadans’ desire for independence and was appointed to draft a treaty of friendship between both nations, ensuring that Dalriada would be freed from taxation and submission to the High King of Ireland. But the treaty confirmed that either power, when called upon, would assist the other.

High KIng Aed wanted to reduce the bards’ power. But again Colmcille found a middle way by sparing the bards but reducing their numbers and authority.

The Convention also agreed that women in future would be exempt from all military duties.

But not even Colmcille could persuade the High King to release a political prisoner, Scanlon Mór, the son of the king of Ossory, Kilkenny. Scanlon remained a captive for 19 more years until High King Aedh died in 594.

Mullagh Hill does not look very grand. But it saw serious debate and agreement almost one and a half thousand years ago.