Walled City Passion returning to Derry this Easter

Archdeacon Robert Miller and writer Jonathan Burgess have announced the return of The Walled City Passion following the success of the event last year.

By Luke McCallion
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT

The exhibition will showcase the Easter story through live displays throughout the city, including the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

The event will take place from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8 and will include instalments starting at St Columb's Cathedral before touring the walls and concluding in the Guildhall Square.

Mr. Burgess said: “Last year we went all-out after coming back from Covid. The project had always been envisaged as a live performance on the Walls but became something entirely different when other media became involved.

The scene at Guildhall Square during the Walled City Passion in 2022.
The scene at Guildhall Square during the Walled City Passion in 2022.
The scene at Guildhall Square during the Walled City Passion in 2022.
“This year, we are making the story a little more traditional than what we staged last year and are taking it back to the vision of a live promenade production around the city centre.”

Archdeacon Miller, who is a producer of the event, has also spoken of his hopes for this to become an annual event in years to come.

He explained that the live instalments are not the only part of this event.

“The play is at the heart of the project which we intend to bring back to the Walls every year. We want to create a signature event that people will travel to see.

"However, the project isn’t just concerned with the show, there are other fringe events, talks and theatre workshops taking place which unpack the message of the Passion story and look at how this story is relevant in today’s world,” said Archdeacon Miller.

