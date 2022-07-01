Supply chain issues, market volatility and pandemic affect A6 opening, says O’Dowd

He said his officials are working with the contractor to confirm an offical opening date.

Mr. O’Dowd was quizzed about the scheme by the DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

“The pandemic has had a major impact on delivery of the scheme with various activities being disrupted due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and difficulties with the supply chain. Current market volatility is also impacting delivery.

John O'Dowd.

“Completion is now scheduled for later this year.

“My officials continue to work closely with the contractor to agree a likely date for opening,” he said.