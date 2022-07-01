Supply chain issues, market volatility and pandemic affect A6 opening, says O’Dowd

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd (pictured) has said the pandemic, staff absences, supply chain issues and market volatility have affected the delivery of the A6 road project.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st July 2022, 11:02 am

He said his officials are working with the contractor to confirm an offical opening date.

Mr. O’Dowd was quizzed about the scheme by the DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

“The pandemic has had a major impact on delivery of the scheme with various activities being disrupted due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and difficulties with the supply chain. Current market volatility is also impacting delivery.

“Completion is now scheduled for later this year.

“My officials continue to work closely with the contractor to agree a likely date for opening,” he said.

The preferred route for the £220m A6 project was originally announced in May 2009. The contract for the road scheme was awarded to SWS and construction on phase one - from Dungiven to Drumahoe - got underway in 2018.

25.5km Dungiven to Derry section of A6 on course for 2022 completion

