Test drive the Lotus Eletre: Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

It may be difficult to initially accept that a company with a core history of Formula One and legendary sportscars should even think of an SUV.

Addressing challenges is core to the company’s DNA, and with the SUV market attracting every manufacturer from Dacia to Bentley, it was time to challenge the best, and expand Lotus choice beyond its 2-seater options. The Eletre is the first of a new breed of pure electric performance SUVs for Lotus, taking its engineering experience from 75 years of sports car design to a new level in this hyper-SUV. The outcome is a stunning vehicle whose lines immediately assert its performance credentials.

Production of the new model is a collaboration between Lotus teams in the UK, Germany and China. They include the product definition and attributes teams at Hethel in Norfolk, the home of Lotus since 1966, the design teams at Lotus Tech Creative Centre in Coventry, the engineering and dynamics teams at Lotus Tech Innovation Centre in Raunheim, Germany and the Lotus Tech engineering and manufacturing teams in Wuhan, China.

Available in three grades, Eletre, S and R, review choice is the 600hp model S, its 112kWh battery taking it from rest to 62mph in 4.5 seconds and its 710Nm torque driving it from 50-75mph in under two seconds. Drive is full-time, all-wheel with Lotus intelligent torque distribution. Stopping power matches the performance with massive 412mm 6-pot discs on the front axle and 397mm discs on the rear axle.

Lotus Eletre.

The interior relaxes the flowing lines of the exterior into geometric practicality with instrumentation displayed in a thin digital strip between the twin layered dash levels duplicated on the larger head-up display. You settle into gripping seats with full power adjustment, and the key fob permits starting without additional switching. Gear select is on a console lever switch and the throttle gently eases the car forward. Initial application is mild and it’s not until you reach more demanding roads that the Lotus heritage reveals itself. Ride is settled and almost unexpectedly comfortable, but when required, through corners and quick undulations the air suspension and electronic damping system offer immediate support and maintain the car in excellent stance. Despite its 2.5 tonne weight and 5 X 2 metre footprint, the car has a refreshing agility that disguises its mass, aided no doubt by its rear wheel steer. Steering wheel paddles allow for the selection of six drive modes, defaulting on Tour mode which balances driving comfort and energy consumption.

The Eletre’s comprehensive standard specification includes active air suspension, continuous damping control, torque vectoring, Lotus Intelligent Dynamic Chassis Control, and 22-inch wheels. In addition to its comprehensive ADAS package of advanced driver assistance systems, all models also come with Matrix LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Visual Park Assist, four-zone climate control, 12-way electric-adjust front seats, head-up display, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and a 1,380W KEF Premium Audio system. For audio fans, Lotus has partnered with Dolby to offer Dolby Atmos in all three versions providing cinema surround sound from its 20-speaker installation.

Offering a range of up to 600km (373 miles), the convenience of fast-charging from 10-80% in 20 minutes, the Eletre S is available to order now, priced from £104,500, with a 5-year / 120,000 mile warranty.