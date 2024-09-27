Caolan McCourt of Notorious Street Food serves up Cookery Masterclass at Old Library Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A full house was seated early for last Wednesday night’s Cookery Masterclass with Caolan McCourt of Notorious Street Food fame in Creggan’s Old Library Trust.

The packed attendance was given cooking tips, advice on using fresh and simple ingredients, and the chance to sample some of the finest dishes in the north-west!

The affable local chef demonstrated how to make his amazing beef birria tacos, which incidentally included mixing Guinness (yes Guinness!), tomato ketchup and lime juice into the marinade - something that shouldn't work but incredibly the finished product was superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by Julie White at the Old Library Trust in Creggan in conjunction with Safefoods Community Food Initiative is a continuation of OLT’s Masterclass series of event.

Sean Dolans GAC coaches Rachael Doherty, Margaret Canning, Michelle Glenn and Laura Deeney enjoying some of the delicious food served up at the Cookery Masterclass in Creggan's Old Library Trust on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Thursday’s Masterclass saw a diverse audience asking questions of chef McCourt on his cooking, preparation and best markets to source produce.

Old Library Trust staff members and Caolan’s wife and niece, Chloe and Erin made sure everyone was treated to the tasty and delicious birria tacos, chicken tacos, and wings during the night’s proceedings.

OLT’s Project Manager Sabrina Lynch said: “Hopefully, this is something we can build on going forward such was tonight’s success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local teacher and owner of @outforeats.com Christopher Martin said: “Caolán’s cooking masterclass at the OLT was fantastic tonight. A humble Derry fella with a passion for food, he wowed us with his beef birria tacos.

Some of the superb tacos on offer at Wednesday's Cooking Masterclass at OLT.

"The marinade - featuring 17 easily bought store ingredients, including Guinness and ketchup—shouldn’t work, but it absolutely does. Unreal! His approachable style and expert tips made the session both fun and inspiring. A top-notch experience!”

Two others in attendance, Linda Morgan and Dolores O’Donnell described it as ‘food heaven!’

Linda added: “A heartfelt thanks to Caolan, Chloe and Erin, from Notorious for a fabulous cookery lesson and demonstration, and best of all sampling, it was food heaven! Who knew 17 ingredients, to make a sauce including Guinness, tomato sauce and lime juice could result in a super sauce, it tasted absolutely divine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying the food at Caolan McCourt's Cookery Masterclass.

Dolores concluded: "Caolan not only taught us how to chop and prep fruit and veg, he sourced supermarket buys, so we could recreate economically all the dishes at home. A charming, funny, imaginative knowledgeable chef, and he was prepared to share his talent with all of us in attendance. A great night!”