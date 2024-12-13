Costa Coffee drive-thru plan for Strabane

Costa Coffee has unveiled plans to add a ‘drive-thru’ to their Strabane store.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee shop chain recently submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council’ s planning portal, seeking permission to convert the existing store at Strabane Retail Park to create additional floorspace, a drive-through lane, and extra storage.

“The drive-thru lane is designed to fit naturally into the south east part of the site where its curved lane follows the curve of the site boundary,” a supporting Design and Access Statement said. “The area in which the lane is located is the area that is used least for parking on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal also includes a small extension to the shop to include a staff toilet and much-needed storage, and new signage is included to bring the unit up to the specification of current Costa Coffee UK and Ireland sites.”

Costa Coffee recently submitted plans to alter its established Strabane store to include a Drive-thru (pic; Hamill Architects Ltd/ Design and Access Statement)

“The site is already established as a Costa Coffee, which has been established for eight years and complements the other retail units on the site."

“A new mature laurel hedge will be planted along the south/ west boundary to provide separation between the footpath and the drive-thru lane, and this siting ensures that there is no clash with the existing services on the site and all services already on site and are easily accessible.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter