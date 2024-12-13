Costa Coffee drive-thru plan for Strabane
The coffee shop chain recently submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council’ s planning portal, seeking permission to convert the existing store at Strabane Retail Park to create additional floorspace, a drive-through lane, and extra storage.
“The drive-thru lane is designed to fit naturally into the south east part of the site where its curved lane follows the curve of the site boundary,” a supporting Design and Access Statement said. “The area in which the lane is located is the area that is used least for parking on the site.
“The proposal also includes a small extension to the shop to include a staff toilet and much-needed storage, and new signage is included to bring the unit up to the specification of current Costa Coffee UK and Ireland sites.”
“The site is already established as a Costa Coffee, which has been established for eight years and complements the other retail units on the site."
“A new mature laurel hedge will be planted along the south/ west boundary to provide separation between the footpath and the drive-thru lane, and this siting ensures that there is no clash with the existing services on the site and all services already on site and are easily accessible.”
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.