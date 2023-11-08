41 new apartments to be built on the Crescent Link
The application by Taggart Homes is for an apartment block building to be located on the site of their existing Marketing Suite to the North West of the Crescent Link Road and includes the provision of associated landscaping, parking and amenity space.
The site is part of the larger zone housing lands at Crescent Link known as Housing Zone H27 in the Derry Area Plan 2011.
Planning approval was previously granted on lands within the zone which include the now completed 331 residential units in a mix of detached and semi-detached homes, apartments and several neighbourhood shops.
The Marketing Suite to sell those units had a temporary planning permission which expires in January 2024.
Planning Committee Chair, Councillor Sean Mooney, welcomed the approval of the application.
“This application is within the H27 zoned housing lands which has been developed into a settled and safe community since it was first defined in the Derry Area Plan 2011,” he said.
“The addition of 41 new apartments to the area will help meet the high demand for private accommodation in the city, close to amenities with accessibility and convenience to one of the main arterial road routes to and from the city.
“Apartments offer an alternative to homes for people who live alone, couples and smaller families and I expect the units in the finished project to be in high demand.”
All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.