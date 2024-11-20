59% hike makes Derry/Strabane the second most expensive place for home insurance in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Financial comparison firm CompareNI has found Derry and Strabane is the second most expensive place for home insurance in the most expensive region of the United Kingdom for cover.

The average price for home insurance in Derry & Strabane in the third quarter of 2024 was £589.04 – a 59 per cent year-on-year hike from £370.72 in the third quarter of 2023.

Only in Newry, Mourne & Down (£616.58) was home insurance more expensive.

Ian Wilson, Managing Director of CompareNI.com

The average home insurance premium in the North is now at £487 a year, making the North the most expensive region in the UK – 65 per cent more expensive than the dearest spot in Great Britain, with London coming in second, at £295.

The overall UK average price for home insurance has risen in the third quarter of 2024 to £271, a 29 per cent increase from the third quarter in 2023, when prices were at £210.

The cheapest region in the UK is the North East of England at £166 – 66 per cent less than the North.

As aforementioned Newry, Mourne & Down is the most expensive area for home insurance this year, with an average of £616. Surprisingly Belfast is the 6th most expensive council area at £485 – with Mid and East Antrim council area the cheapest at £420.

Extreme weather conditions and flooding in areas of the North, in particular Newry and Downpatrick in late 2023, have been cited as likely causes of these surging premium costs.

According to the Department for Infrastructure, 45,000 properties in the North are at risk of flooding from rivers, sea or surface water.

Ian Wilson, Managing Director of CompareNI.com said: “Data from CompareNI shows average home insurance costs have increased by 52 per cent across Northern Ireland in the last year.

“A combination of factors including an increase in the volume and price of claims brought on by extreme weather conditions and the soaring cost of repairs, energy and materials from inflation fluctuations, are causing home insurance prices to surge.

“In addition to this, there has been a reduction in the number of insurance providers that cater to Northern Ireland, making costs less competitive.

“Stormy weather and the risk of flooding has created a dramatic 12 months for insurance in Northern Ireland, but there are ways to find savings.

“If people find their property included in the flood map hotspots or know of historical flooding in their area, they can still find competitive insurance, but they may need a specialist flood insurance policy.

“Flooding is normally included as standard in a home insurance policy but there are exclusions, and some providers won’t cover flooding if it’s a high-risk area – homeowners need to check all the details carefully with their provider and ensure the policy covers everything they need it to.

“It’s also vital that all details given are accurate, the quote form will ask if the home is within a certain distance from water, it’s important to do the research and check where the nearest rivers are, incorrect information could void the insurance policy altogether.”

For more details on the research visit CompareNI.com.