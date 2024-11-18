8,918 full vehicle tests at Newbuildings in October - highest monthly total on record
In October 2024, the DVA conducted 8,918 full tests at its Derry test centre. That accounted for 9.4 per cent of 94,654 full rests conducted at DVA centres across the North.
Both the 8,918 full rests in Derry and the 94,654 full tests across the North were the highest monthly figures recorded since April 2014.
For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), DVA delivered 53,918 full vehicle tests at Newbuildings.
Meanwhile, the DVA carried out 553 practical driver tests at its Altnagelvin driving test centre in October 2024.
This was the fourth highest number of driving tests delivered after Balmoral (776), Larne (569) and Craigavon (562).
There were 6,385 driver tests carried out at centres across the North; 8.6 per cent were delivered at Altnagelvin.
For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), DVA delivered 2,891 practical driver tests at Altnagelvin.
The DVA conducted a further 100 practical driver tests at Newbuildings in October 2024. This was the third lowest total of practical driver tests conducted by test centre after Mallusk (91) and Belfast Dill Road (7) although driver testing at the Dill Road Test Centre is to be eventually phased out.
Thus Newbuildings accounted for only 1.6 per cent of total practical driver tests in October.
For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), DVA delivered 658 practical driver tests at Newbuildings.
