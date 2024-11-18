8,918 full vehicle tests at Newbuildings in October - highest monthly total on record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 9,000 vehicle tests were conducted by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) at its Derry test centre in Newbuildings in October – the highest number since the current series of statistics began.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2024, the DVA conducted 8,918 full tests at its Derry test centre. That accounted for 9.4 per cent of 94,654 full rests conducted at DVA centres across the North.

Both the 8,918 full rests in Derry and the 94,654 full tests across the North were the highest monthly figures recorded since April 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), DVA delivered 53,918 full vehicle tests at Newbuildings.

Almost 9,000 vehicle tests were conducted by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) at its Derry test centre in Newbuildings in October – the highest number since the current series of statistics began.

Meanwhile, the DVA carried out 553 practical driver tests at its Altnagelvin driving test centre in October 2024.

This was the fourth highest number of driving tests delivered after Balmoral (776), Larne (569) and Craigavon (562).

There were 6,385 driver tests carried out at centres across the North; 8.6 per cent were delivered at Altnagelvin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), DVA delivered 2,891 practical driver tests at Altnagelvin.

The DVA conducted a further 100 practical driver tests at Newbuildings in October 2024. This was the third lowest total of practical driver tests conducted by test centre after Mallusk (91) and Belfast Dill Road (7) although driver testing at the Dill Road Test Centre is to be eventually phased out.

Thus Newbuildings accounted for only 1.6 per cent of total practical driver tests in October.

For the financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), DVA delivered 658 practical driver tests at Newbuildings.