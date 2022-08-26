Derry MLA expresses solidarity with striking postal workers

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry postal workers are among those taking part in industrial action, which is earmarked to continue over four days.

Speaking after joining workers on the picket line at the Derry sorting office this morning, the Foyle MLA said: “I want to express support and solidarity to postal workers from the Communications and Workers Union (CWU) who are today taking strike action for fair pay.

“Workers are entitled to fair pay and deserve pay increases, particularly given the current cost of-living crisis.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson ,Cllr Sandra Duffy ,Cllr Christopher Jackson joined postal workers on the picket line at the Derry sorting office this morning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If Royal Mail can give £400million to its shareholders from profits last year then surely it can give its postal workers who are the backbone of this company a fair and decent wage.

“Sinn Féin will be joining these workers on picket lines today and would urge others to join us in support of these workers in their campaign for fair pay.”

The action has come about after a potential 11th hour deal between Royal Mail and workers’ representatives didn’t come to pass.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.

“The CWU have always been prepared to negotiate for a fair reasonable pay deal but will do everything necessary to protect our members’ Terms and Conditions which are under threat, masked as modernisation,” the regional trade union chief added.

CWU recent ballot for strike action returned a vote of 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout in favour of taking action.