Derry MLA expresses solidarity with striking postal workers
Derry Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has expressed support and solidarity for workers at Royal Mail who are on strike for fair pay today.
The Derry postal workers are among those taking part in industrial action, which is earmarked to continue over four days.
Speaking after joining workers on the picket line at the Derry sorting office this morning, the Foyle MLA said: “I want to express support and solidarity to postal workers from the Communications and Workers Union (CWU) who are today taking strike action for fair pay.
“Workers are entitled to fair pay and deserve pay increases, particularly given the current cost of-living crisis.
“If Royal Mail can give £400million to its shareholders from profits last year then surely it can give its postal workers who are the backbone of this company a fair and decent wage.
“Sinn Féin will be joining these workers on picket lines today and would urge others to join us in support of these workers in their campaign for fair pay.”
The action has come about after a potential 11th hour deal between Royal Mail and workers’ representatives didn’t come to pass.
“The CWU have always been prepared to negotiate for a fair reasonable pay deal but will do everything necessary to protect our members’ Terms and Conditions which are under threat, masked as modernisation,” the regional trade union chief added.
CWU recent ballot for strike action returned a vote of 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout in favour of taking action.
The next days of strike action planned are on Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.