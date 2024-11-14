Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl’s popular ‘Trolley Dash’ is back for Christmas 2024 and is coming to Derry next month.

The German discount retail giant has teamed up with former world champion boxer Carl Frampton to launch the return of the initiative which will see 42 lucky shoppers across the region win a supermarket sweep style dash around the store to bag a festive feast this Christmas.

Shoppers can be in with the chance to win a spot on the dash in their local Lidl by picking up a ‘Trolley Dash’ ticket at the till point for just £1. All proceeds go directly to Lidl’s new charity partner Age NI.

Mr. Frampton said: “I’m delighted to launch Lidl NI’s Trolley Dash campaign for Christmas 2024, in aid of Age NI. It’s great to see this new partnership already make an impact locally with 42 lucky customers getting the chance to win their Christmas shop and have some fun along the way.

"As a boxer, I know what it’s like to only have two minutes on the clock to get the job done, so my advice to Trolley Dashers is to be light on your feet in order to get round the aisles in time to bag your favourite treats and to be prepared and go in with a strategy to make the most of the dash.

"Christmas is a special time of year when older people need that extra care and support and I’m proud to do my bit to help promote Age NI’s mission and the work they do in supporting older people in NI.”

Lidl NI Sales Operations Director Sarah McKenna, said: “Trolley Dash is the flagship charity fundraising initiative in the calendar and every year our team of over 1,300 employees get behind it to raise as much funds as possible for our charity partner.

"This year, we’re even more excited as it also marks our first fundraiser for Age NI, our brand-new charity partner."

“Last Christmas, our customers helped raise more than £80,000 through Trolley Dash and this year we hope to smash that target and deliver our biggest fundraiser yet.”

Linda Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Age NI, said: “We are thrilled to launch our first Trolley Dash initiative with Lidl NI and be part of what is such a heart-warming community initiative which not only rewards shoppers, but raises a significant amount of funds to enable us to continue delivering much needed services in support of older people across NI.

“Our involvement with Trolley Dash also provides a valuable opportunity to promote our key message - ‘Let’s change how we age’. By aligning our mission with a fun and exciting initiative like Trolley Dash and working with Carl Frampton, who is kindly supporting this new partnership, we want to challenge people to think differently about ageing and bring our message to new and younger audiences.”

Tickets will go on sale from Saturday, November 16 until Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Winners will be contacted directly and invited to take part at their local Lidl before it opens at 8am on Saturday, December 14, 2024.