Concern’s annual Scalp walk taking place this weekend

The local Concern group are holding their annual Scalp walk this Sunday.

The past year has been difficult for the local Concern group with COVID-19 restricting its activities.

Last year’s Scalp walk had to cancelled due to the restrictions which was a big blow as it is a major fundraising event, the local group said. Fortunately Concern’s bookshop in Ferryquay Street has reopened and is being very well supported, it added.

A spokesperson urged people to support the walk this weekend, stating: “The decision by the British government to reduce their contribution to development aid from 0.7% to 0.5%. was a hammer blow to many of Concern’s programmes in the 23 countries in which they work. Local contributions have, therefore, gained greater significance. News bulletins make it hard to avoid the problems throughout the world. Afghanistan is just the latest example. Unimaginable problems quickly fade from our consciousness: earthquakes and hurricanes in Haiti, war in Syria, religious persecution of the Rohingya in Bangladesh. For the vast majority of people in these situations these disasters are beyond their control. In our more fortunate circumstances they are beyond our experience or imagination. With our help Concern can continue to support a wide variety of programmes helping many people throughout the world.”