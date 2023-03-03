Loganair is restoring services between Carrickfinn and Scotland’s largest city with a new summer timetable.

The twice-weekly flights, operating on Saturdays and Sundays from July 1 to September 24, are expected to be a much-welcomed boost to Donegal’s connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news also marks the rekindling of a long-standing relationship between Loganair and Donegal Airport, with the airline flying on the route as far back as the early 1990s.

The airline's new and more efficient ATR42 aircraft

The route will operate on the airline's new and more efficient ATR42 aircraft, the first time the airline has flown the type on a route to Donegal.

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, said: "We are delighted to be able to restore this important connectivity between the UK and Ireland, helping families stay connected and facilitating leisure breaks too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect our summer flights to be extremely popular; therefore, we encourage customers to book as soon as possible to secure the best fares."

Eilis Docherty, Managing Director, Donegal Airport, said: “Donegal Airport warmly welcomes the announcement of the resumption of the Donegal-Glasgow flights for Summer ’23 and will work closely with Loganair to ensure the success of the route.”

Donegal Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cormac O'Suilleabhain, Brand Partnership Manager at Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted with the announcement of Loganair’s reinstatement of the Glasgow to Donegal route.

“We recognise the vital importance of direct air connectivity and the key role that this air link to Donegal provides for Scottish holiday-makers. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Glasgow and all over Scotland to the island of Ireland and working with Loganair to promote the route and further expand their network to the island.”

The new route will also provide onward connections at Glasgow to points within Loganair's extensive route network across the UK.

Fares start at 75 euros one way and are available to book today at loganair.co.uk and via all major travel agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All fares include a 15kg luggage allowance, discounts for children aged 11 and under and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of the airline's innovative GreenSkies sustainability programme.