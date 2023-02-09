Mary Lou McDonald raises ‘poor transport connectivity’ to Derry and calls for Dublin air route

The Sinn Féin leader raised a National Economic and Social Council (NESC) research paper published last October that flagged up the need for improvements in transport infrastructure in the north west.

Referring to the research in the Dáil on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition said: “Not surprisingly, the region's historically poor transport connectivity loomed large.

“There is no motorway, direct rail or air route from Dublin to Derry. Bear in mind Derry is the fourth-largest city in Ireland.”

City of Derry Airport.

The Dublin T.D. specifically raised an air connectivity review that was ‘committed to under the New Decade, New Approach agreement, which includes the Dublin-Derry route’.

"Following a meeting with the cross-party delegation of councillors from Donegal, Derry and Strabane last year, the then Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] indicated he was open to Government funding of Derry airport. The Minister of State at the Department of Transport [then Hildegarde Naughton] subsequently met the board of management of City of Derry Airport,” she said.

Addressing the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Deputy McDonald said: “Reopening the Dublin-Derry air route would create enormous economic and social opportunities for the north west. When can we expect the Minister for Transport [Eamon Ryan] to conclude his consideration of the data provided by Derry airport management? When will the air connectivity review be completed and published?”

Mary Lou McDonald

Mr. Varadkar replied: “I am sorry but I will have to ask the Minister for Transport to respond to the Deputy on the air connectivity issue.”

