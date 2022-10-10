Applegreen makes €50,000 donation to Irish Red Cross Creeslough Community Support Fund

A member of An Garda brings flowers to the scene of the explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people were killed.

Ten people lost their lives in a suspected gas explosion at the busy service station on Friday.

In response to the catastrophe the Creeslough Community Support Fund has been established by the IRC in collaboration with An Post and Applegreen to ‘provide rapid and long-term assistance to the Creeslough community’.

"All donations to this fund will be dedicated to the support of those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy.

“In the days and weeks ahead, the IRC will work with the community of Creeslough to ensure that all contributions will be used effectively and as needed to assist those affected by this incident,” said the IRC.

Applegreen pledged its support for the initiative.

“We will be promoting the Creeslough Community Support Fund in our network of almost 200 locations in Ireland. We have also made an initial donation of €50,000 to the fund,” the firm stated.

An Post said: "Our deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone affected by the Creeslough tragedy. Donations to a Creeslough Community Support Fund can be made at every Post Office to provide direct support through the Irish Red Cross to all those bereaved, injured traumatised and made homeless.”

Applegreen Chief Executive Joe Barrett, in a statement in response to the tragedy, said: “This is a hugely tragic event and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased and to the entire community in Creeslough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are utterly shocked and saddened at what happened...I would also like to offer our thanks to the emergency services, and first responders, who are dealing with the incident.

“We have been working with our local partners in Creeslough since 2014. We are providing them with assistance and support locally at this very difficult time. The Applegreen in Creeslough is at the very heart of the village and contains the local post office and supermarket.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the people of Creeslough.