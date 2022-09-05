Colum Eastwood says Liz Truss' first act must be emergency cost-of-living budget
Colum Eastwood says Liz Truss needs to urgently bring forward an emergency budget to address the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.
The Foyle MP said the first act of the incoming British Prime Minister, who was announced the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest this afternoon, must be to take steps to protect working families and vulnerable households in the north this winter.
The SDLP Leader has said that any such budget must include additional windfall taxes on large energy companies continuing to make enormous profits as a result of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.
He said: “The Conservative Party has spent the entire summer demonstrating how unfit they are to hold high office during the real emergency facing working families and vulnerable households. The first act of the next British Prime Minister must be to introduce an emergency budget to address the pressure on people and families across Northern Ireland.
