Liz Truss tells Gregory Campbell she is proceeding with Protocol Bill

The British Foreign Secretary was asked if she intended to proceed with the bill which aims to give London the power to unilaterally override elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed with the European Union.
Mr. Campbell, speaking in the British House of Commons this afternoon, asked: "On the Northern Ireland Protocol can the Secretary of State give an assurance to the businesses in Northern Ireland that are adversely affected by the east-west trade that she has alluded to, that that problem will be solved as a result of her bill, along with other political problems that will also be resolved as long as she proceeds with her bill?"
Ms. Truss replied: "Well I can assure the honourable gentleman that we are proceeding with the bill and what we are also proceeding with is close consultation with businesses on the precise designs of the red and green lane to make sure it works for businesses in Northern Ireland, in Great Britain, and also in the Republic of Ireland and the European Union, to make sure we deliver the bill as intended, freeing up east-west trade but also protecting that very important north-south relationship too."