Countdown is on as Clonmany gears up to host National Sheep Dog Trials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, which will take place in Clonmany next week from Thursday August 22 to Saturday 24.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, sponsored by SSE Renewables, will see 150 talented sheep dogs and their handlers compete for a chance to represent Ireland at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Scotland this coming September.

The trials, organised by a voluntary Donegal Committee comprised of members of the International Sheep Dog Society, are billed as “a unique opportunity for families and visitors to witness the incredible partnership between handler and dog, showcasing their abilities in a series of challenging tasks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrance costs are €10 for a day pass, €20 for a 3-day pass while admittance for children is free. There will be a free bouncy castle for children and catering provided by Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The children of Donegal handler James McCloskey at Lenale Wind Farm. Photo Clive Wasson.

SSE Renewables was announced as the principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials in April this year and the company said is committed to maintaining and fostering strong community ties in Donegal, where it operates several renewable energy sites.

These include Meentycat Wind Farm, Culliagh Wind Farm, and Lenalea Wind Farm, which achieved full power and connected to Ireland's national grid in late 2023.

These wind farms have a combined capacity of 130MW, playing a "critical role in helping Ireland achieve its 2030 renewable energy targets”.

Speaking ahead of the national competition in Inishowen, Seamus Herron, Community Liaison Officer at SSE Renewables, said: “SSE Renewables, is delighted to be the principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, and to support the Donegal Committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing this fantastic family friendly event to Donegal. We are looking forward to a few days of great excitement on the beautiful Inishowen Peninsula.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R James McGee Chair of the Donegal Committee of the International Sheep Dog Society with his dog Glengreg Silver.

James P McGee, Chair of the Donegal Committee, said: “The sponsorship and support from SSE Renewables enable us to deliver a memorable event that celebrates both the skill of the sheep dogs and the strong sense of community here in Donegal.

"As chairman, I would also like to extend a special thanks to Donegal County Council for their Development Fund Initiative support, as well as to all the businesses and people that generously sponsored our event in any way. We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators to Clonmany for a fantastic family-focused event,” Mr McGee added.