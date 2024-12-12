Gaelscoil na Daróige pupils raise funds to provide water, pipelines and food in Gaza

‘Horrified and frustrated’ by the suffering inflicted upon the people of Palestine over the last year, staff, and pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige wanted to take action.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Uisce for Gaza campaign, circulated by The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), struck the school principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile as the perfect opportunity to provide support.

Uisce for Gaza is working with Mohammed Alazzami, who is collecting funds for new water pipelines and transportation of water in Gaza. He endeavours to provide clean water to the people in Gaza and supports food drops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without hesitation the school’s eco-committee began work with teacher Ríognach to arrange a bake sale.

‘Horrified and frustrated’ by the suffering inflicted upon the people of Palestine over the last year, staff, and pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige wanted to take action.

“The response was tremendous,” explained Ríoghach, “we were inundated with offers of support from children and parents”.

“The school community demonstrated great creativity and kindness,” added Fiachra. “Children baked treats with their families and created bracelets and crafts.”

Coincidentally, the children were learning about the rights of the child and Universal Children's Day. The children were appalled that over 60 years since the universal Children's Day was solidified in 1959, that children continue to be denied such a fundamental right as having access to clean water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige

The children were extremely proud when they raised over £400, said Fiachra and Ríognach.

The generous support was more than enough to sponsor a full truck of water. The children, the teachers said, are eager to continue learning about their rights and how they can support their implementation in Ireland and further afield.

To contribute to the fundraising campaign visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Uisce-for-Gaza