Child-led protest against slaughter in Gaza to be held in Derry on World Children’s Day

By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 16:55 GMT
The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) will hold a candlelight procession this week to mark World Children’s Day and protest the ongoing bombardment of Gaza by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The demonstration will leave the Verbal Arts Centre at 6pm on Wednesday before proceeding through the city centre and assembling at Guildhall Square for a vigil.

“We never thought we would be holding this event again,” said Derry IPSC chair Catherine Hutton.

“At least 44,000 dead. The true figure could be close to 187,000 according to the respected medical journal ‘The Lancet’, many still under the rubble of homes and buildings. Never to be found. Many dead from disease, starvation, dehydration.

Palestinian women and children injured in an Israeli strike, wait in an ambulance in front of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)Palestinian women and children injured in an Israeli strike, wait in an ambulance in front of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinian women and children injured in an Israeli strike, wait in an ambulance in front of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“According to a recent UN report, at least 70 per cent of those killed were women and children,” she added.

The demonstration is due to take place as Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza following Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

According to Israeli sources, more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed, including children.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed since then.

Last week a UN Special Committee found Israel’s warfare in Gaza was consistent with the characteristics of genocide. Israel has denied this.

Ms. Hutton said: “We are calling on the people of Derry, Strabane & Donegal to come out on Wednesday at 6pm. Bring a battery light for your children to carry and join us in solidarity, protest and grief for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to demand our governments act immediately to sanction and stop the trade in arms to Israel.”

