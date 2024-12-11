Hanna accuses Britain of double standard over Gaza after Israeli strike on refugee zone bereaves neighbours and constituents

SDLP leader Claire Hanna has accused Britain of double standards after the loved ones of her neighbours Omar and Dalal al-Shaqaqi were among two dozen people killed by Israel in an air strike.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She asked the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer why arms, trade and diplomatic sanctions that were imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine were not replicated against Israel.

“Mr. Speaker, last week my neighbours Omar and Delma al-Shaqaqi who serve South Belfast as a doctor and a classroom assistant received the news that they have been dreading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dalal's mother and brother were among 23 Gazans killed in their tent by an Israeli air strike in the so-called humanitarian zone of al-Mawasi and other family members are fighting for their lives in a barely functioning health system.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna has accused Britain of double standards after the loved ones of her neighbours Omar and Dalal al-Shaqaqi were among two dozen people killed by Israel in an air strike.

"Prime Minister the crisis in Gaza is getting worse and not better. None of us in this chamber can end their nightmare but we can do more,” she said during Prime Minister’s questions at Westminster on Wednesday.

Ms. Hanna was referring to a reported airstrike on a refugee centre in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in Southern Gaza.

“This government has rightly used every tool at their disposal, sanctions on arms and trade and officials against Putin's Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When will Israel be held to the same standards for genocide? When will this government confirm further sanctions, recognise the State of Palestine and offer some hope to beleaguered Gazans and many millions who are watching on in horror,” she asked.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Mr. Starmer replied: “Can I start by saying that I'm sorry to hear of the dreadful loss of the families of her constituents? There will be far too many examples like that.

"I was pleased to see that there is now a ceasefire in Lebanon. We desperately need that now in Gaza, something we have been pressing for some time.

"There are intense talks going on at that end at the moment as she knows. That would provide the space for the hostages to be allowed out - they have been there for a very, very long time - desperately needed aid to go in at speed and at scale but also opens the potential for the pathway to the two-state solution, which I believe is the only peaceful way to resolve this ongoing conflict.”