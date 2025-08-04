Man accused of cultivating drugs worth £200k-£250k in Derry allegedly ‘jumped out window’ and ‘ran across fields’, court hears

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday how police came across a quantity of drugs being cultivated at an address in Ardmore that were valued at between £200,000 to £250,000.

Modestas Narusaitis (29) of no fixed abode was applying for bail after being charged with a series of offences including being concerned in the production of class B drugs, possessing class B drugs and dishonestly using electricity on July 9 at the Ardkill Road in Ardmore.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the defendant now had an address approved by police but they were still objecting to bail.

A Lithuanian interpreter translated for the defendant as a police officer outlined police objections during the court hearing.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

He told the court how police had arrived at an address and that they had found 'a large number of plants' being cultivated in four rooms.

The defendant was said to have jumped out a window when police arrived and ran away across fields but was detained about 500 metres away and was found to have sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The police officer told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the electricity operator NIE Networks had commented on the 'sophistication of the power lay out' and pointed out how 'unsafe and dangerous' it was.

Bail was opposed due to police concerns that Narusaitis could flee the jurisdiction.

Mr. MacDermott said that one of the hold ups in applying for bail had been an address. The defence solicitor told the court that a suitable one had been located in Coalisland in County Tyrone.

He told the court that as far as he knew the defendant had given the police his PIN number but the police officer said he was not aware of that.

Mr. MacDermott asked for bail as it could be some time before the case came before the court.

The defendant was released on bail to the Coalisland address, ordered to surrender his passport, to observe a curfew and to wear a tag.

He will also be required to put forward a cash surety of £1,000.

The accused is due to appear again on August 28.

