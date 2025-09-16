UN report concludes Israel is committing genocide and says ‘Israel and all States’ must fulfil obligations

A new United Nations report has concluded that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel has urged ‘Israel and all States to fulfil their legal obligations under international law to end the genocide and punish those responsible for it’ in light of its findings.

Independent rights investigators appointed by the Human Rights Council have been investigating events since the Hamas-led atrocities of October 7, 2023, for the past two years.

In a report published on Tuesday, they concluded that Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, namely killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

Palestinians gather to receive cooked meals from a food distribution center in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on August 18, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

“The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza,” Pillay said.

“The Commission also finds that Israel has failed to prevent and punish the commission of genocide, through failure to investigate genocidal acts and to prosecute alleged perpetrators.”

Israel has denied the claims of genocide made in the report.

The country’s Foreign Ministry described it as ‘fake’.

It stated: “The report relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others. These fabrications have already been thoroughly debunked, including in an independent, in-depth academic study by BESA, which refuted every single false claim regarding genocide.”

The ministry pointed to the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023.

“Israel categorically rejects this distorted and false report and calls for the immediate abolition of this Commission of Inquiry,” it stated.