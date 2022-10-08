Creeslough explosion: 'We all have great difficulty in coming to terms with this'

Those were the sentiments expressed by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney as he pledged the Council will do all it can to help the bereaved families and the wounded.

Nine people are now known to have lost their lives in the explosion at the shop/ petrol station / post office/ apartment complex in Creeslough, which occurred at around 3.20pm on Friday. A recovery operation remains ongoing.

Conveying sympathies on behalf of the Council, Colr. Blaney said: “There is a huge sense of shock and sadness throughout the entire County and much further afield,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the community in Creeslough, those who have received word that their loved one had died, the many people who have been injured and especially those who are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones still missing.

Donegal Cathaoirleach Liam Blaney.

“Having visited the scene in the aftermath of this terrible explosion, I want to pay tribute to the ongoing efforts and dedication of all services involved in the rescue and recovery operation. I wish to acknowledge the role played by the HSE, the Gardaí, the Council’s Fire Service and other Council personnel. I also wish to acknowledge the assistance received from Emergency Services in Northern Ireland. I want to especially acknowledge the assistance provided by the local community in Creeslough and the wider area who have greatly assisted in the ongoing efforts.

“We all stand in solidarity with the Community in Creeslough at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, those injured and those still missing.”

He added: “We all have great difficulty in coming to terms with this tragic event which unfolded in Creeslough on Friday afternoon. We can only imagine what those closest to the scene and especially those who were related to or knew those who have died, injured or still missing, are going through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad