10 per cent decrease in recorded crime in Derry & Strabane

There has been a significant decrease in recorded crime in Derry and Strabane.

The number of crimes recorded in the district fell by 1,097 (10.2 per cent) from 10,749 in the year August 2023 to July 2024 to 9,652 in the year August 2024 to July 2025.

Decreases were recorded across the North, according to the latest PSNI crime statistics.

Between August 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025, there were 93,948 crimes recorded in the North, a decrease of 6,304 (-6.3%) when compared with the previous 12 months.

The level recorded in the latest 12 months is the lowest since 2020/21 (when lockdown restrictions were in place).

Each month August 2024 to July 2025 recorded lower levels than the same months in the previous year, with August showing the largest decrease (-14 per cent).

And all policing districts experienced a lower level of crime.

There were, the PSNI, stated lower violence against the person crimes.

"The largest volume and percentage decrease was in stalking and harassment, with smaller decreases seen in violence with injury and violence without injury.

"Lower crime levels were also seen across robbery, burglary, theft, criminal damage, drug offences, public order offences, possession of weapons offences and miscellaneous crimes against society. Higher crime levels were seen in sexual offences,” the latest statistics bulletin states.

The report shows that sexual offences represented 4.4 per cent of overall recorded crime in 2024/25 compared with 1.5% in 1998/99. Robbery, on the other hand, represented 1.3 per cent of overall recorded crime in 1998/99 and 0.4 per cent in 2024/25.