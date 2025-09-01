Domestic abuse incidents and crimes down significantly in Derry and Strabane year-on-year

The number of domestic abuse incidents and crimes in Derry & Strabane fell significantly over the past year, according to new PSNI statistics.

Over the year July 2024 to June 2025, 2,910 domestic incidents were reported locally. This was down by 247 from a figure of 3,157 over the year July 2023 to June 2024 - an eight per cent decrease.

The number of domestic crimes fell by 207 (10 per cent) from 2,097 to 1,890 over the same period.

The figures are included in the PSNI’s latest Domestic Abuse Incidents and Crimes bulletin.

Ten policing districts across the North showed a decrease in the number of domestic abuse incidents and nine policing districts showed a decrease in the number of domestic abuse crimes, the PSNI figures show.

There were 29,740 domestic abuse incidents across the North, a decrease of 2,200 (-6.9 per cent) on the previous 12 months.

The number of domestic abuse crimes fell to 18,246, a decrease of 1,072 (-5.5 per cent) on the previous 12 months.

Over the 12 months there were 15 domestic abuse incidents and 10 domestic abuse crimes per 1,000 population.

There were, according to the PSNI, decreases across all major offence classifications, with the exception of sexual offences.

Across the North as a whole the number of domestic incidents categorised as sexual offences increased by 110 (12 per cent) from 915 to 1,025.

The largest volume decrease in domestic abuse crimes was seen within violence against the person which fell by 787 (-5.2 per cent).