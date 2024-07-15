Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazon Prime Day sales start on 16 July.

Customers warned to be vigilant of scams.

Study finds 10% of Brits lost money to scammers over a 12 month period.

Amazon Prime Day gives customers the chance to bag some amazing bargains - but it also gives scammers a prime opportunity to catch unsuspecting victims. The retail giant’s annual summer sale will run between 16 and 17 July and experts are urging shoppers to remain vigilant for potential scams.

According to a study by Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), 10% of Britons lost money to scams or identity theft in the last 12 months. Based on a survey of 2,000 people, it found that a total of £7.5 billion have been lost to scammers by Brits in that same period.

With this in mind, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, has shared his top tips for spotting and avoiding Amazon Prime Day scams. He said: “Trust your gut when shopping online for deals. If an offer feels too good to be true, it probably is. Do not act on an offer unless you are sure it is legitimate, and report it to Amazon if you suspect it is a scam.”

Phoney customer calls and texts

Scammers often attempt to impersonate Amazon employees in the hope that you will disclose your personal information over the phone. Remember, Amazon representatives will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information over the phone or by clicking through a link via a text message.

Other warning signs include the caller being vague about what you have ordered, pressuring you to act quickly, or offering you an unexpected refund on an order. If the call is a recorded message this is a clear red flag, as Amazon does not make robocalls.

If you identify any of these warning signs, immediately end the phone call or block the number messaging you. Amazon recommends reporting any fraudulent or suspicious correspondence to them via their website.

Phishing websites

Scammers also create fake websites that imitate the look and feel of Amazon’s genuine site to deceive shoppers into handing over their personal information. These ‘phishing’ websites often look like the real thing but contain typos, grammatical errors, misaligned text, and pixelated images, all of which can be tell-tale signs they are not legitimate.

Always carefully examine the website's URL to ensure it doesn’t start with a random string of numbers or letters. The correct version of the UK site should always begin with 'https://www.amazon.co.uk/'.

The best way to avoid falling victim to phishing scams is to avoid clicking on links unless you are confident about where they will take you. Instead, use Google to directly navigate to Amazon’s official site to access their range of deals.

Phishing emails

Amazon Prime Day creates the perfect opportunity for scammers to target shoppers with fake account security alerts or exclusive deals and rewards, such as winning a gift card or prize. These emails will encourage you to click on a link to claim the deal, taking you to a phishing website asking you to enter your personal or financial details.

Other phishing emails include an order confirmation for an item you didn’t purchase, urging you to click on an attached file. These attachments, when downloaded, can install spyware onto your device, allowing criminals to log your keystrokes and enabling access to your passwords and other sensitive information.

To avoid falling victim to this type of scam, never click on links or attachments from unsolicited emails. Instead, log into your Amazon account through the official website to check deals and your order history.

Deals that seem too good to be true

During Prime Day, watch out for unrealistic deals on popular products. Scammers will advertise too-good-to-be-true discounts to trick shoppers. Often, these deals require immediate payment and may result in you receiving counterfeit items or nothing at all.

Be wary of extremely cheap items, and always check the seller’s rating and reviews before purchasing anything.

Keep an eye on your bank account

If you suspect you have fallen prey to an online scam, it’s a good idea to monitor your bank account to spot any suspicious purchases you did not make. If you have fallen victim to a scam, freeze your card straight away and contact your bank to assist you in obtaining a refund.

If you haven’t already, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to enhance the security of your Amazon account. This requires you or anybody attempting to log in to enter a verification code if the device or location is not recognised.

