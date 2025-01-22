British police back-up after Derry and Belfast riots will become more common, warns Boutcher

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:33 BST
Jon Boutcher has claimed the PSNI will become increasingly reliant on requesting back-up from Britain as it did following riots in Derry and Belfast last August if it doesn’t get more funding.

The Chief Constable has written to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) stating that he has 'significant concerns about the lack of financial support for policing and the resultant declining police officer and staff headcount in NI'.

"The PSNI’s ability to respond to sustained protest and public disorder will continue to be reduced.

"Difficult decisions have already been taken to reduce the number of Tactical Support Groups (TSG) from 13 to 11.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon BoutcherPSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

"This represents a significant reduction in the PSNI’s Level One Public Order capability, which means we are unlikely to be able to respond effectively beyond 48 hours in the event of a period of sustained protest and public disorder over a wide geographical area," he stated, in a written submission to the NIAC, which is conducting an enquiry into the funding of public services in the North.

Last August the PSNI had to call for assistance from sister forces in Britain after racist mobs targeted homes and businesses in South Belfast.

An already stretched police force came under further pressure when petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown during unrelated disturbances at the Fountain/Bishop Street interface following the annual Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry demonstration in Derry in August 10 last.

The Chief Constable warned MPS that the PSNI will continue to be reliant on outside support if more funding is not made available to the organisation.

"Going forward there will be an earlier and greater reliance on mutual aid from GB Police Services.

"We saw the first evidence of this in August 2024 when the Chief Constable was required to appeal to Police Scotland for officers to support our response to serious public disorder in Belfast and Londonderry.

"Accessing Mutual Aid Support is constrained when compared to other UK Police Forces, largely due to geography and the absence of its close proximity to others," he wrote.

