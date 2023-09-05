Castlederg murder victim Conor Browne was ‘hard-working, civil, funny’ and ‘one of the real good guys’

The late Conor Browne who died after being stabbed in Castlederg at the weekend.

The 28-year-old passed away on Monday two days after being stabbed outside a pub in Castlederg at the weekend.

Local GAA club, St. Eugene’s Castlederg, paid tribute to Mr. Browne following his untimely death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man! Conor was out for a night’s craic with his friends in his local well respected and well run bar.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Patrick's FC and Killen Rangers U-17s observe a minute's silence for Conor Browne.

"What happened when Conor left the bar is the unthinkable and for any normal human being the undoable. For Conor to lose his life in the way he did is so hard to take in for our whole community.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone. One of the real good guys! This has affected everyone in the parish,” the club stated.

Elsewhere a minute’s silence was observed during St. Patrick's Football Club’s U-17 and U-11 matches against Killen Rangers and Strathroy Harps Youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Castlederg soccer club stated: “In a night where results didn't matter our thoughts are with all those affected in the passing of Conor.”

St. Eugene’s, GAC, sent its condolences to Mr. Browne’s family.

“Our club wishes to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Matt, Geraldine, his son Cobie, brothers Seamus and Andrew, sisters Sinead and Grace , the entire family circle and to his many many friends.

“May God give them all the strength to get through this difficult time. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers. Rip Conor! Forever young. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derg Parish Church invited members of the public to visit between the hours of 12pm and 2pm and 5pm and 7pm if they needed time to reflect.

“If you find yourself needing some time and space to reflect and pray about the tragic event that happened in our town over the weekend, please call into Derg Parish,” Rev. Claire Henderson and Rev. Peter Ferguson stated.