CCTV footage of car used in John Caldwell shooting released; £20,000 reward offered

The footage shows a blue Ford Fiesta pulling out of the Youth Sport centre outside Omagh immediately after the murder attempt.

The vehicle was bought in Ballyclare on February 8 and is known to have travelled to Belfast that evening.

It was next noted travelling in the direction of Coalisland on the evening before last Wednesday’s attack.

An image of a distinctive alloy wheel on the burned out vehicle.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “At this time we believe at least 10 shots were fired by the gunmen in front of terrified children and parents.

"That shows the completely reckless nature of this attack and the callous disregard the gunmen had for children and adults who were present at the time of the shooting.

“The gunmen fired from close range in the busy sports training area, which could have quite easily seriously injured or killed anyone close by. John’s own son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting. John remains in hospital where his condition remains critical but stable.

“Our investigation into John’s attempted murder continues apace and to-date we have conducted 12 searches in Omagh and the surrounding area. Six men aged between 22 and 71, arrested as part of our investigation, remain in custody.”

An image of the Ford Fiesta car released by the PSNI.

The main line of enquiry remains that the attack was carried out by the ‘New IRA’.

Det. Ch/Supt. Corrigan said police are seeking witnesses to the movements of the car used in the attack.

“This is a blue Ford Fiesta, Registration Number MGZ 6242. It was then fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who remains in a stable but critical condition after last Wednesday's attack.

“Our CCTV footage shows the car leaving the sports complex and turning left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. We then know it travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where they abandoned the car and set it on fire.

“We have established that the car was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday 8 February and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 Motorway that night. It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 February - the night before the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 Motorway in the direction of Coalisland/Omagh.

“My appeal today is for anyone who knows where this car was kept in Belfast in the preceding two weeks or anyone who knows where it was stored after it travelled to Omagh on the Tuesday night.

“I am also appealing for anyone who observed anything suspicious in the Racolpa Road area on Wednesday evening. Did you see anyone or any vehicles on the road? Did you observe any vehicles driving away from the area at speed?

“I continue to ask for the public’s help to bring those responsible for this senseless attack to justice and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to please get in touch by calling 101.