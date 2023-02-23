John Caldwell underwent surgery after being shot in torso next to young son; 3 arrested

The men, aged 38, 45 and 47, were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland.

They are being questioned at Musgrave station.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “The officer’s condition remains critical but stable. We are closely consulting with John Caldwell’s family, who are understandably shocked at last night’s shooting.

OMAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 23: Police and forensics are seen at the scene of last nights shooting of a high profile PSNI officer at the Youth Sports Centre on February 23, 2023 in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The senior police officer, named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot four times as he put footballs into the boot of his car as he stood along side his son following a football training session. The PSNI have said that the "primary focus" of the police investigation is the involvement of violent dissident republicans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"John is a highly respected senior investigating officer who dedicates himself to service both in supporting victims and families in bringing others to justice. He is also an active member of the Omagh community."

ACC McEwan revealed DCI Caldwell was packing equipment into his car with his young son when two gunmen fired multiple shots.

“Last night at approximately 8pm at the youth sports centre in Killyclogher Road, Omagh, when John was putting footballs into the boot of the car, accompanied by his young son, two gunmen approached and we believe both have fired multiple shots. John ran a short distance and fell to the ground when the gunmen continued to fire shots at him.”

ACC McEwan said the trauma inflicted on DCI Caldwell’s son was ‘horrific’.

OMAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 23: Forensic officers inspect the boot of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwells car at the scene of last nights shooting at the Youth Sports Centre on February 23, 2023 in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The senior police officer, named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot four times as he put footballs into the boot of his car as he stood along side his son following a football training session. The PSNI have said that the "primary focus" of the police investigation is the involvement of violent dissident republicans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“That shows the absolute callous nature of this attack, and it is utterly disgusting that the gunmen carried out this attempted murder in front of crowds of adults and children. John’s own young son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting. The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times.

“The gunmen fired from close range in the busy sports training area, which could also quite easily have killed or seriously injured children who were present at the time of the shooting,” said the PSNI.

DCI Caldwell was hit in the torso and underwent surgery after being rushed to Altnagelvin.

“John sustained a number of bullet wounds to his torso and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a critical but stable condition this morning and has undergone surgery for his wounds.

“I would like to pay tribute to a brave member of the public who administered first aid. I would also thank our partners in the ambulance service. If it had not been for their quick actions we might have been looking at something very different this morning.

“We recognise the huge shock and trauma this has caused in the community in Omagh,” said ACC McEwan.

The PSNI’s main focus is on the ‘New IRA’.

“The investigation is at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it to police. Our main line of enquiry is that violent dissident republicans carried out this vile attack and within that a primary focus is on the New IRA.

“The two gunmen, who were dressed in dark clothing, carried out this cowardly attack and left the scene on foot. At least two other vehicles were struck by their volley of shots.