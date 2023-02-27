Statement claiming ‘IRA’ attempted to murder John Caldwell appears in Derry

The unverified statement, signed ‘T O'Neill’, a signature that has been used by the ‘New IRA’ in the past, was posted on a wall in Derry at the weekend.

It claims members of the group carried out the attack on Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell last Wednesday evening.

“The IRA claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell,” the statement reads.

OMAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 23: Police and forensics are seen at the scene of last Wednesday's shooting of a high profile PSNI officer at the Youth Sports Centre on February 23, 2023 in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The senior police officer, named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot four times as he put footballs into the boot of his car as he stood along side his son following a football training session. The PSNI have said that the "primary focus" of the police investigation is the involvement of violent dissident republicans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

It adds: “IRA intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

“We would say this, you will have to try and live a normal family life, day-to-day, one of those days the IRA will be waiting.”

The PSNI has said it is aware of the statement.