Statement claiming ‘IRA’ attempted to murder John Caldwell appears in Derry
A purported claim of responsibility has appeared in Derry claiming the ‘IRA’ attempted to murder senior police office John Caldwell in Killyclogher last week.
The unverified statement, signed ‘T O'Neill’, a signature that has been used by the ‘New IRA’ in the past, was posted on a wall in Derry at the weekend.
It claims members of the group carried out the attack on Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell last Wednesday evening.
“The IRA claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell,” the statement reads.
It adds: “IRA intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.
“We would say this, you will have to try and live a normal family life, day-to-day, one of those days the IRA will be waiting.”
The PSNI has said it is aware of the statement.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: "We are currently reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation.”