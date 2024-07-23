Claudy bombings families to mark 52nd anniversary of atrocity with rededication of newly refurbished memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The families of the victims of the Claudy bombings will mark the 52nd anniversary of the atrocity with the special rededication of a newly refurbished memorial in the village.

Nine innocent people were killed when three IRA car bombs exploded in Claudy on July 31, 1972.

The memorial to the victims – Kathryn Eakin (8), Joseph McCluskey (39), David Miller (60), James McClelland (65), William Temple (16), Elizabeth McElhinney (59), Rose McLaughlin (51), Patrick Connolly (15) and Arthur Hone (38) – was recently refurbished by Derry City & Strabane District Council in a significant investment following years of campaigning by the families.

At 7pm on July 31 the families and loved ones of those who were killed and injured will gather at the monument for a special rededication service.

Kenny Donaldson, Director of The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), which has been supporting the families, said: “We have worked alongside the families on this project for approximately three years and whilst it has taken a little longer than may have been hoped at the commencement of the journey, nevertheless the finished job has been worth the wait.

“The families now have a memorial and linked site which ensures the longer-term sustainability of physical remembrance of the events of that fateful day - July 31, 1972.”

Substantial renovations were recently carried out on the memorial site. A replacement wall and new ground-lighting have been put in place. The footpath surrounding the monument in the market square car park on Church Street has also been refurbished.

Mr. Donaldson said: “The wall construct made of Glentown stone and the copings which include details of the nine innocents remembered are of really good quality and there is now a new intimacy to the site with benches placed, flowers and shrubbery and a new railing.

"Those who carried out the physical work are to be commended upon their skilled workmanship.

“The Council have done an excellent job and we in conjunction with the families would wish to recognise those Council officials and elected representatives who championed the project and who ensured that investment was made in realising the family’s vision.”

Claudy was devastated on Monday, July 31, 1972, when three IRA car bombs exploded in the village - two in Main Street and a third in Church Street, outside the Beaufort Hotel.

Mr. Donaldson said: "The bombings of Claudy were an attack upon the full community of the area and so it proved with nine innocents dying, young and older, male and female, Protestant and Roman Catholic - these neighbours died together and Claudy as a small village was forever changed.

"Patrick Connolly, Kathryn Eakin, Arthur Hone, Joseph McCluskey, Elizabeth McElhinney, James McClelland, Rose McLaughlin, David Miller and William Temple were all people who mattered; they mattered to their families, to their circle of friends and colleagues and also to the community.”

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, a short interdenominational service will take place at the memorial site commencing at 7pm.